Rodriguez has left Japan's Chunichi Dragons and the Cuban Baseball Federation and will seek a contract with a major-league team, Francys Romero of MLB.com reports.

Rodriguez, 26, has excelled in Japan over the last three seasons, most recently posting a 1.15 ERA and 60:18 K:BB over 54.2 innings in 2022. He also held a 2.45 ERA with 10 strikeouts over 7.1 frames during World Baseball Classic play. The native of Cuba is currently in the Dominican Republic as he aims to sign a contract.