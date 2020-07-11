Puig has drawn interest from the Orioles, who have made at least one contract offer, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

The Orioles do have holes in the outfield (and in most other areas of their roster), especially with Trey Mancini out for the year while undergoing treatment for colon cancer. Baltimore is a natural fit for Puig in that sense, though it's not entirely clear why they'd want to add a significant amount to their payroll in a season in which they aren't expected to be close to competitive. If Puig does wind up with the Orioles, he'll get to play half his games in one of the more hitter-friendly parks in the league, but he may not be ready to go by Opening Day, which is less than two weeks away.