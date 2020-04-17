Yasiel Puig: Expects to sign after pandemic
Puig says he has contract offers on the table but they aren't in his price range, Jorge Ebro of el Nuevo Herald reports.
He said in Spanish that he knows he "will have a team when (the pandemic) is over." Puig, who is from Cuba, also noted that he asked for a little more money from the Marlins because of the added pressure he would have faced playing in front of Cuban fans. He did not address the notion of playing in a foreign league.
