Yasmani Grandal: Heads to free agency

Grandal will decline the Dodgers' one-year, $17.9 million qualifying offer Monday, Robert Murray of The Athletic reports.

Grandal figures to draw plenty of interest as the best catcher in the free agent pool. While the 30-year-old struggled in the postseason, he was one of the best backstops in the league during the regular season, hitting .241/.349/.466 with 24 homers and 68 RBI across 140 games for the Dodgers. He's one of two catchers to have surpassed 20 homers in each of the last three seasons.

