Yefri Del Rosario: Back on market

Rosario will be declared a free agent by MLB as part of the Braves' punishment for illegal dealings in the international free agent market, Ben Badler of Baseball America reports.

Del Rosario is one of 12 minor-leaguers in Atlanta's system that will rejoin the free agent market as a result of the sanctions, headlined by top prospect Kevin Maitan. The 18-year-old Del Rosario was ranked the No. 4 hurler in the 2016 international class by Baseball America. He pitched in the Gulf Coast League in 2017, posting a 3.90 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 29:10 K:BB across 32.1 innings split between starting and relieving. While Del Rosario is still very raw, he's flashed the potential to develop into a potential starting rotation piece down the road.