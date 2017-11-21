Yenci Pena: Declared free agent

Pena will be declared a free agent by MLB as part of the Braves' punishment for illegal dealings in the international free agent market, Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reports.

The Braves will end up losing a group of 12 prospects as a result of the sanctions, with the highly-touted Kevin Maitan headlining the bunch. Pena spent all if the 2017 campaign in the Dominican Summer League, hitting .230/.328/.327 with seven stolen bases in 45 games. He's seen as a solid defender and runner, but his overall average hit tool limits his fantasy ceiling.