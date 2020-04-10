Yiddi Cappe: Likely to sign with Marlins
Cappe is expected to sign with the Marlins for around $3.5 million once the 2020-21 international signing period begins, Ben Badler of Baseball America reports.
Cappe, 17, has been eligible to sign with a big-league team for over a year, but is waiting for this year's international signing period to begin so that he can secure a large portion of a team's international bonus pool. A 6-foot-3, 178 pound shortstop from Cuba, Cappe is very thin and displays quick actions in the field. If he adds 25-30 pounds of strength in the coming years, he could develop into an athletic power hitter, but his bat is currently light on impact. The international signing period typically begins July 2, but MLB has the ability to delay the start date until as late as Jan. 15, 2021.
