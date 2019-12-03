Play

Garcia was non-tendered by the Dodgers on Monday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Garcia was a workhorse out of the bullpen for the Dodgers in 2019, making 64 appearances. He finished the year with a 3.61 ERA and 0.87 WHIP with a 66:14 K:BB over 62.1 innings.

