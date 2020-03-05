Yoelkis Cespedes: Headed for free agency March 18
Cespedes was informed by Major League Baseball on Wednesday that he'll be declared a free agent March 18 and eligible to sign with a team immediately after that date, Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com reports.
The younger brother of two-time All-Star Yoenis Cespedes, Yoelkis, 22, defected from Cuba last summer and intends to hold a showcase for MLB teams in Arizona and Florida before signing. As an under-25 player with fewer than six years of professional experience, Cespedes will have to agree to a minor-league contract, with any signing bonus he receives coming from a team's international bonus pool money. Since most teams have already exhausted their bonus pools for the 2019-20 cycle, Cespedes may not formally put pen to paper on a new deal until after July 2, when he would likely be able to secure a heftier bonus. According to Eric Longenhagen of Fangraphs, the 5-foot-9, 205-pound Cespedes is billed as a toolsy outfielder, with his 80-grade throwing arm standing out the most among his skill set.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts, sleeper pick
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
What to expect from Sale's injury
With more clarity on Chris Sale's ailment, Chris Towers checks in on how to value him in Drafts.
-
Re-imagining Tiers: Skills, not position
You've heard of positional tiers, but what about skills tiers? Knowing how much of each category...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Dodge Darvish
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Pay the SP, SB premium? You'd better
In light of some extreme trends happening across baseball, Scott White calls for a complete...
-
Top 100 Prospects for 2020
Luis Robert and Jesus Luzardo are primed for a significant 2020 impact, but it's Wander Franco...