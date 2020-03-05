Yoelkis Cespedes: Headed for free agency March 18

Cespedes was informed by Major League Baseball on Wednesday that he'll be declared a free agent March 18 and eligible to sign with a team immediately after that date, Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com reports.

The younger brother of two-time All-Star Yoenis Cespedes, Yoelkis, 22, defected from Cuba last summer and intends to hold a showcase for MLB teams in Arizona and Florida before signing. As an under-25 player with fewer than six years of professional experience, Cespedes will have to agree to a minor-league contract, with any signing bonus he receives coming from a team's international bonus pool money. Since most teams have already exhausted their bonus pools for the 2019-20 cycle, Cespedes may not formally put pen to paper on a new deal until after July 2, when he would likely be able to secure a heftier bonus. According to Eric Longenhagen of Fangraphs, the 5-foot-9, 205-pound Cespedes is billed as a toolsy outfielder, with his 80-grade throwing arm standing out the most among his skill set.