Yoelkis Cespedes: Hopes to sign with MLB team

Cespedes has deserted the Cuban National Team and will attempt to be cleared by MLB to become a free agent, Francys Romero of MLB.com reports.

The 21-year-old brother of Yoenis Cespedes, Yoelkis would be subject to MLB's international signing rules (a spending cap for all 30 teams) if he is cleared. The signing period begins on July 2, but it is unclear when Cespedes will be deemed an eligible free agent by MLB. By far Cespedes best year in Cuba was in 2016-17 when he logged an .822 OPS. His bloodlines appear to be more intriguing than his actual talent.