Cespedes agreed in principle Tuesday with the White Sox on a contract that includes a $2 million signing bonus, Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com reports.

The half-brother of Yoenis Cespedes is expected to put pen to paper on the deal Jan. 15, the first day of the 2021 international signing period. The 23-year-old offers above-average tools across the board and like Yoenis, the younger Cespedes boasts a cannon of an arm from the outfield. He hasn't played competitively since defecting from the Cuban National Team in June 2019, so Cespedes could require some time in the lower levels of the minors to get his timing at the plate back before the White Sox promote him to their Double-A or Triple-A affiliate.