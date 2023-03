Cespedes has left Team Cuba in the World Baseball Classic for personal reasons, the Associated Press reports.

The former MLB slugger did not play in the last two games of the first-round of the tournament, and went hitless in the two games he did play in. The 37-year-old could rejoin the team for the quarterfinal in Miami, but few specifics have been released as to why he's left the club or when he'll rejoin.