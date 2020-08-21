Sanchez was released by the Giants on Friday, Amy Gutierrez of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Sanchez didn't make the Giants' Opening Day roster as he dealt with back spasms. After returning to health, he worked at alternate camp but was granted his release by the Giants in order to pursue other opportunities. The 28-year-old has shown to be capable of handling a major-league workload when he's healthy as he hit .252/.318/.321 with two home runs and 43 RBI over 149 games with the White Sox last season. While his power numbers have decreased over the past two seasons, it wouldn't be surprising to see him latch on with another organization.