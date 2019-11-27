Play

Sanchez cleared waivers and became a free agent Wednesday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Sanchez played Gold-Glove defense last season, something he had to do to remain a regular given his .252/.318/.321 slash line. The White Sox were uninterested in retaining him at his projected arbitration salary, but his glove should still earn him a roster spot somewhere at a cheaper price.

