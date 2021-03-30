Sanchez cleared waivers Tuesday and became a free agent, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Sanchez looked like the favorite to break camp as the Orioles' second baseman but failed to win even a bench spot. Ramon Urias and Pat Valaika will compete for that job, while Sanchez will have to look for work with a different team. Sanchez is a strong defender with a Gold Glove on his resume, but he's also a career .245/.300/.360 hitter.
