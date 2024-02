Daza (shoulder) signed a contract Wednesday with Tecolotes de los Dos Laredos of the Mexican League.

The 29-year-old Venezuelan outfielder will reboot his career south of the border after he had spent more than a decade in the Rockies organization. He reached the big leagues for the first time in 2019 and slashed .281/.329/.354 (75 wRC+) in 288 games over parts of four seasons in the majors before being shut down in late June with a shoulder injury that required surgery.