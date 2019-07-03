The White Sox have requested release waivers on Alonso.

He was designated for assignment on June 28 and now becomes a free agent. Part of the reason the White Sox brought Alonso aboard was an attempt to convince Manny Machado (his brother in law) to sign there this past offseason. That didn't happen, obviously, and Alonso went on to hit .178 with seven home runs in 67 games. He should be able to latch on somewhere else, although he may have to settle for a minor-league deal.

