Yonder Alonso: Cut loose
The White Sox have requested release waivers on Alonso.
He was designated for assignment on June 28 and now becomes a free agent. Part of the reason the White Sox brought Alonso aboard was an attempt to convince Manny Machado (his brother in law) to sign there this past offseason. That didn't happen, obviously, and Alonso went on to hit .178 with seven home runs in 67 games. He should be able to latch on somewhere else, although he may have to settle for a minor-league deal.
More News
-
White Sox's Yonder Alonso: Dropped from 40-man roster•
-
White Sox's Yonder Alonso: Benched again Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Yonder Alonso: Sitting Tuesday•
-
White Sox's Yonder Alonso: Enters game for Castillo•
-
White Sox's Yonder Alonso: Returns to lineup•
-
White Sox's Yonder Alonso: Not in lineup again•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart & rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Wednesday Waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings catches you up on Tuesday night's action and tells you who to consider addi...
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
Those who play in dynasty leagues are used to having a steadier hand, well aware of the long-term...
-
Barometer risers and fallers
Who's Fantasy stock is rising or falling most dramatically? Ryan Rufe breaks it down, starting...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Much has happened in the first half of 2019. Scott White pauses to reflect on what it might...
-
Tuesday Waivers plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who to add from Monday's action and offers up the day's winners and...