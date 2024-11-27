The LG Twins of the Korea Baseball Organization signed Chirinos to a one-year, $1 million contract Tuesday, Dan Kurtz of MyKBO.net reports.

Chirinos, 30, made six starts for the Marlins in 2024, putting up a 6.30 ERA and 25:13 K:BB over 30 innings. The right-hander will get a nice little salary bump as he gives the KBO a shot.