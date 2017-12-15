Yoshihisa Hirano: Dodgers showing interest

Hirano, who is an international free agent, has drawn interest from the Dodgers, Tim Brown of Yahoo Sports reports.

Hirano will be 34 years old next season and has been the closer for the Orix Buffaloes in Japan the last five seasons. It sounds like he plans to move from NPB to MLB. Last year he had a .298 ERA with a 7.4 K/9 and 2.5 BB/9. He'd likely work as a setup man with a MLB team.