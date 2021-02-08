Hirano signed a one-year, $1.4 million contract Saturday with the Orix Buffaloes of Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball, the Kyodo News reports.
Hirano had a strong debut MLB campaign with the Diamondbacks in 2018, posting a 2.44 ERA. He hasn't been the same over the last two years, struggling to a 4.96 ERA. Heading into his age-37 season, it's unsurprising to see him fail to get a sufficient offer at the highest level, so he'll return to the team for which he's spent the entirety of his 11-year NPB career.
