The Orix Buffaloes announced Wednesday that Yamamoto will officially be posted for MLB teams this offseason, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

It's not a surprising announcement but is an official indication of the 25-year-old's move stateside in 2024. Yamamoto posted a 1.72 ERA across his seven seasons in Nippon Professional Baseball and will be a coveted starter on the open market. He's coming off an even more dominant 2023 campaign during which he had a 1.16 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 176:28 K:BB over 171 innings.