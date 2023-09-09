Yamamoto, who is expected to be posted this winter, threw a no-hitter Saturday in Japan in front of notable MLB onlookers including Yankees GM Brian Cashman, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

While Cashman's front-row seat got the headlines, employees from many teams were in attendance to watch the 25-year-old righty, who could generate a big bidding war this winter. Yamamoto won the Pacific League MVP and the Eiji Sawamura Award (Japan's Cy Young equivalent) in both 2021 and 2022, leading the Pacific League in wins, ERA and strikeouts both seasons. He's a strong bet to add more trophies to his cabinet before heading overseas, as he owns a 1.34 ERA and 0.93 WHIP this season.