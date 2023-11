Yamamoto will officially be posted by the Orix Buffaloes on Monday, Buster Olney of ESPN reports.

That means the 45-window for major-league teams to negotiate with the Japanese right-hander will begin Tuesday. Clubs interested in Yamamoto will have to pay a sizable posting fee to Orix in addition to a long-term contract which most feel will exceed $200 million. The 25-year-old right-hander collected a 1.16 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 176:28 K:BB over 171 innings this season for the Buffaloes.