Yoshitomo Tsutsugo: Signing window begins

Tsutsugo's signing period for MLB clubs began Monday, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

MLB teams will have until 5:00 pm ET on December 19 to reach an agreement with Tsutsugo, with his former NPB club, Yokohama, receiving compensation as part of the deal. Tsutsugo is certainly still in his prime, as he'll turn 28 later in November, though his ability to translate his success in Japan to the United States remains to be seen. He owns a strong .285/.382/.528 slash line over 10 NPB seasons, but he offers little on the defensive side of the ball.

