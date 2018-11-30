Yoshitomo Tsutsugoh: Intends to move to MLB

Tsutsugo informed the Yokohama BayStars he intends to pursue a career in MLB, the Japan Times reports.

He won't be eligible for international free agency in 2021 after 11 seasons with the club. However, his announcement could cause Yokohama to use the posting system to move him to MLB and get some compensation in return. It's not clear if that's a possibility for this winter or if this is more a move for the 2020 season. Tsutsugo hit .295 with 38 home runs at age 27 last season.

