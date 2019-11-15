Play

Yoshitomo Tsutsugoh: Officially posted

Tsutsugoh was officially posted by the Yokohama DeNA BayStars on Friday, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports.

Tsutsugo will have 30 days to negotiate with MLB teams. The 27-year-old is limited defensively but should provide teams with both power and on-base ability. He owns a career .285/.382/.528 slash line in 10 seasons in the NPB, posting an OPS of .899 or greater in each of the last six seasons. The Blue Jays are known to be interested in the left-handed bat.

Our Latest Stories