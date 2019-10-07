Yoshitomo Tsutsugoh: To be posted this winter
Tsutsugoh will be available for MLB teams to sign this winter, Patrick Newman of NPBTracker.com reports.
Tsutsugoh will be posted by Yokohama of Nippon Professional Baseball, allowing him to seek work in the United States two years before he normally would have been eligible for international free agency. The 27-year-old outfielder owns a career .285/.382/.528 slash line in 10 seasons in Japan and has hit at least 28 homers in each of the last four seasons, topping out at 44 in 2016. He has power and on-base ability but is limited to left field defensively, in the mold of a player like Kyle Schwarber. How exactly Tsutsugoh's bat will translate to the big leagues remains to be seen, but the opportunity to sign a free agent of his age who has a background of success in a competitive league is likely to interest several clubs.
