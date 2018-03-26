Yovani Gallardo: Cut loose by Brewers
Gallardo was released by the Brewers on Monday, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Gallardo will hit the open market after failing to secure a spot in the Brewers' Opening Day bullpen. The veteran right-hander struggled to a 5.72 ERA and 1.52 WHIP across 28 appearances in 2017, so he'll likely be forced to settle for a minor-league deal wherever he lands.
