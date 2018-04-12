Gallardo cleared waivers and became a free agent Thursday after rejecting an outright assignment.

The veteran hurler was designated for assignment Tuesday, and in an unsurprising development, decided to test the open market instead of heading to the minors. Gallardo will now likely wait for a major-league deal to come his way, though his above-5.00 ERA the past three years hardly makes him an attractive commodity.

