Yovani Gallardo: Cut loose Thursday
Gallardo cleared waivers and became a free agent Thursday after rejecting an outright assignment.
The veteran hurler was designated for assignment Tuesday, and in an unsurprising development, decided to test the open market instead of heading to the minors. Gallardo will now likely wait for a major-league deal to come his way, though his above-5.00 ERA the past three years hardly makes him an attractive commodity.
More News
-
Waivers: Middleton the guy in LA?
Whether you need a closer or a starter, there are plenty to choose from these days. Chris Towers...
-
Prospects Report: Senzel, Acuna looming
We expect Ronald Acuna to come up this weekend, but will Nick Senzel be joining him in the...
-
Rankings debate: Ohtani up, Happ down
Who is moving up? Who is moving down? Our Fantasy baseball experts debate the biggest risers...
-
Lucchesi tames Coors
Heath Cummings looks at Joey Lucchesi's taming of Coors Field and four other waiver wire o...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...
-
Podcast: Slow starters
Ready to drop or bench some players you thought you could rely on? Find out who we’re worried...