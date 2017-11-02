Gallardo will become a free agent after the Mariners declined to exercise his $13 million club option for 2018, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

This isn't all too surprising, given the amount of money Gallardo was owed coupled with his unsightly 5.72 ERA and 1.52 WHIP over 22 starts (130.2 innings) last season. He may need to settle for a 'prove-it' deal given his recent drop off in performance; Gallardo has a combined 5.57 ERA and 1.55 WHIP over the past two seasons after posting a combined 3.66 ERA across his first nine big league campaigns. Still, he's expected to find work elsewhere given his previous success as a major-league starter.