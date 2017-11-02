Yovani Gallardo: Heads to free agency
Gallardo will become a free agent after the Mariners declined to exercise his $13 million club option for 2018, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
This isn't all too surprising, given the amount of money Gallardo was owed coupled with his unsightly 5.72 ERA and 1.52 WHIP over 22 starts (130.2 innings) last season. He may need to settle for a 'prove-it' deal given his recent drop off in performance; Gallardo has a combined 5.57 ERA and 1.55 WHIP over the past two seasons after posting a combined 3.66 ERA across his first nine big league campaigns. Still, he's expected to find work elsewhere given his previous success as a major-league starter.
More News
-
Mariners' Yovani Gallardo: Struggles in relief appearance•
-
Mariners' Yovani Gallardo: Shifted to bullpen•
-
Mariners' Yovani Gallardo: May be on outs for rotation spot•
-
Mariners' Yovani Gallardo: Lasts just three innings against A's•
-
Mariners' Yovani Gallardo: Takes another loss Sunday•
-
Mariners' Yovani Gallardo: Wrecked by Orioles•
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 shortstop
Shortstop isn't the wasteland it used to be, and the top tier seems to grow every year. But...
-
2018 third base rankings
Josh Donaldson's strong finish wasn't enough to keep him in the first-round discussion, but...
-
2018 second base rankings
Second base is as deep as any infield position these days, but it's lacking in true standouts....
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 first base rankings
First base has traditionally been the deepest position in Fantasy Baseball, and some newcomers...
-
Early 2018 Positional Rankings
Check out Scott White and Heath Cumming's first batch of rankings for the 2018 Fantasy sea...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 catcher rankings
Buster Posey has been a fixture atop the catcher rankings since breaking into the league in...