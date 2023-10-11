Matsui has exercised his international free agent rights and will pursue a major-league contract this winter, Yakyu Cosmopolitan reports.

Matsui has been a marquee closer for the Rakuten Eagles of Nippon Professional Baseball for the last several years. The 27-year-old collected a 1.42 ERA and 36.4 percent strikeout rate over the last three seasons while becoming the youngest player in NPB history to reach the 200-save plateau. There should be ample interest in Matsui this offseason from MLB clubs seeking bullpen help.