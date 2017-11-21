Yunior Severino: Allowed to sign in two weeks
Severino will be eligible to sign with other MLB teams beginning in two weeks, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.
It turns out Severino will indeed be permitted to sign elsewhere this offseason after he was declared a free agent by MLB on Tuesday as a part of the Braves' punishment for illegal dealings in the international free agent market. While Severino won't be as sought-after as Kevin Maitan -- who was also declared a free agent as a result of the sanctions -- he still should garner a fair share of interest around the league. The 18-year-old hit .286/.345/.444 with three homers and 27 RBI in 48 games in the Gulf Coast League last season, though he's still pretty raw and is expected to develop some more over-the-fence power as he continues to mature. He spent most of his time at second base last season despite being signed with the hope of developing him as a shortstop.
