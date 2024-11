The Twins re-signed Severino to a minor-league contract Monday.

The 25-year-old was booted from the Twins' 40-man roster earlier this month but is now back in the organization on a minor-league pact. Severino slashed .254/.342/.434 with 21 homers over 128 games in 2024 with Triple-A St. Paul and will likely return there to start next season.