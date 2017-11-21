Yunior Severino: Declared free agent

Severino will be declared a free agent by MLB as part of the Braves' punishment for illegal dealings in the international free agent market, Ben Badler of Baseball America reports.

Top prospect Kevin Maitan is also expected to hit the market as a result of the sanctions, along with a couple of other prospects. While Maitan is clearly the biggest loss for the Braves, Severino is also tough to see go, as he was ranked as the No. 8 overall prospect by Baseball America when Atlanta inked him to a $1.9 million deal last summer. He's still raw, but the 18-year-old flashed his potential at the plate in rookie ball, hitting .286/.345/.444 with three homers and 27 RBI in 48 games. He'll likely develop some more over-the-fence power as he continues to develop. While he was originally touted as a potential shortstop, Severino spent most of his time at second base in his first season of pro ball.