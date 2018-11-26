Yusei Kikuchi: 30-day signing period imminent

Kikuchi's posting process will begin Dec. 5, and he will then have 30 days to sign a contract with a MLB team, The Japan Times reports.

This will be the first offseason where all 30 teams will have a 30-day window to negotiate with players coming over from Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball. Kikuchi, a southpaw, turns 28 in June, so he is younger than the other top pitching options on the open market. He logged a 2.58 ERA and 8.9 K/9 over the past four seasons. Teams highest on Kikuchi believe he can be at least a mid-rotation starter. The Seibu Lions will receive a release fee based on the size of Kikuchi's new contract.