Yusei Kikuchi: Free to sign with MLB team
The Seibu Lions have made Kikuchi available to MLB teams through the posting system, MLB.com reports. He is free to negotiate a contract with any MLB team.
A three-time All-Star in Japan (2013, 2017, 2018), Kikuchi logged a 3.08 ERA and 8.4 K/9 during this past season. He'll now have a 30-day negotiating window to find a MLB contract for 2019. Under the new agreement between MLB and NBP, the Lions will be paid a fee based on the size of Kikuchi's contract (20 percent of the first $25 million, 17.5 percent of the next $25 million and 15 percent of any amount beyond $50 million).
