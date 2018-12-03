Yusei Kikuchi: Will be posted Tuesday
Kikuchi will officially be posted by the Seibu Lions of Nippon Professional Baseball on Tuesday at 8 a.m. EST, at which point he begin negotiating with MLB teams, Ken Davidoff of the New York Post reports.
The posting process will begin a day earlier than previously believed, with teams having until 5 p.m. EST on Jan. 2 to sign the prized lefty, who is widely viewed as the top available arm on the international market this winter. In addition to covering Kikuchi's new contract, the acquiring MLB team would also have to pay a yet-to-be-determined posting fee that will be based on a certain percentage of the 27-year-old's deal. Kikuchi isn't as hyped as fellow countrymen Shohei Ohtani, Yu Darvish and Masahiro Tanaka were when they came over from Japan, but the southpaw projects as a quality mid-rotation arm.
