Rosscup cleared waivers and elected free agency Monday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Previous reports suggested that Rosscup had accepted his outright assignment to the minors, but he's evidently made a different decision. He may still be looking at a minor-league contract for his next opportunity, as his 4.80 ERA in 15 innings this season has come with a 20.8 percent walk rate and a 2.13 WHIP.

