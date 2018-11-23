Rosscup was released by the Dodgers on Thursday, kKen Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Rosscup was designated for assignment earlier in the week as the Dodgers moved to protect younger players from the Rule 5 draft. The 30-year-old allowed six earned runs on nine hits over 11.1 innings for Los Angeles 2018, and similarly has a career 5.21 ERA and 1.48 WHIP across 65.2 major-league innings.

