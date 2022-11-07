The Diamondbacks declined Davies' $1.5 million club option for 2023 on Monday, making him a free agent.

Davies will receive a $250,000 buyout as part of the deal, effectively taking home $1.75 million in salary from the deal he signed with Arizona last March. Though $1.5 million is more than a fair price for a back-end starter like Davies, Arizona evidently felt it was better off pursuing an upgrade this winter or giving its younger, higher-upside arms a chance at staking claims to spots in the rotation. Davies was an effective innings eater for Arizona in 2022 -- he covered 134.1 frames over 27 starts -- but his underlying peripherals (4.71 SIERA, 8.8 K-BB%) didn't make him a particularly appealing fantasy option. The 29-year-old is unlikely to be a priority free agent this winter and may need other teams' pitching staffs to get hit by injury before he signs with a club that can present him with a clearer path to a rotation spot.