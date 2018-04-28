Jemiola was released by the Rockies on Saturday.

Jemiola was designated for assignment Tuesday. He cleared waivers, but rather than assign him to an affiliate, Colorado elected to release him. The 24-year-old had a 6.83 ERA in 81.2 innings for Triple-A Albuquerque last year, striking out just 10.5 percent of batters.

