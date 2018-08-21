Zach McAllister: Elects free agency
McAllister cleared waivers and elected free agency Tuesday.
McAllister will look for a major-league opportunity elsewhere after being designated for assignment by the Tigers over the weekend and subsequently clearing waivers. The 30-year-old owns an unsightly 6.20 ERA across 45 big-league innings this season (between the Tigers and Indians).
