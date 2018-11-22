Neal agreed to a contract Thursday with the Saitama Seibu Lions of the Japanese Pacific League, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Neal has made 31 appearances in the big leagues across the last three seasons but spent the majority of the 2018 campaign at the Triple-A level, submitting a 4.63 ERA between stints in the Dodgers and Reds organizations. The 30-year-old likely would have had to settle for a minor-league deal if he wanted to continue his career in North America, so he'll instead head overseas with the promise of a more lucrative payday.