Zach Neal: Heads to free agency
Neal has decided to part ways from the Athletics and head to free agency, Brandon Warne of The Athletic reports.
Neal made his way tot he majors for the second time in his career in 2017, but struggled at the highest level to the tune of a 7.98 ERA and 6.43 FIP over 14.2 frames. The 28-year-old will now attempt to latch on elsewhere and seems a likely candidate to open spring training with a big league club.
More News
-
Athletics' Zach Neal: Outrighted to Triple-A Nashville•
-
Athletics' Zach Neal: Gets designated for assignment•
-
Athletics' Zach Neal: Demoted to Triple-A•
-
Athletics' Zach Neal: Throws scoreless inning Friday•
-
Athletics' Zach Neal: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Athletics' Zach Neal: Sent down to Nashville•
-
2018 second base rankings
Second base is as deep as any infield position these days, but it's lacking in true standouts....
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 first base rankings
First base has traditionally been the deepest position in Fantasy Baseball, and some newcomers...
-
Early 2018 Positional Rankings
Check out Scott White and Heath Cumming's first batch of rankings for the 2018 Fantasy sea...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 catcher rankings
Buster Posey has been a fixture atop the catcher rankings since breaking into the league in...
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...