Neal has decided to part ways from the Athletics and head to free agency, Brandon Warne of The Athletic reports.

Neal made his way tot he majors for the second time in his career in 2017, but struggled at the highest level to the tune of a 7.98 ERA and 6.43 FIP over 14.2 frames. The 28-year-old will now attempt to latch on elsewhere and seems a likely candidate to open spring training with a big league club.