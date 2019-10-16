Neal agreed Wednesday to re-sign with the Seibu Lions of Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball League on a two-year, $4 million contract, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

Though the 30-year-old posted a 4.84 ERA and ugly 10.5 K% across 85.2 innings in the big leagues between 2016 and 2018, he was expected to draw renewed interest from MLB teams if he had elected to return to North America in 2020. Instead, Neal will look to build on the success he enjoyed during his inaugural year in Japan, where the command specialist allowed only eight home runs and issued only 15 walks en route to supplying a 2.87 ERA in 100.1 innings.