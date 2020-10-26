Godley (elbow) elected free agency Monday after exercising his right to refuse an outright assignment to the minors, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.

Godley struggled to an 8.16 ERA in seven starts and one relief appearance before landing on the injured list with a flexor strain in early September. While it's possible the elbow woes contributed to his struggles, he posted a 5.97 ERA in 2019, so his numbers weren't significantly worse than expectations. Heading into his age-31 season and carrying both injury and performance questions, Godley isn't likely to be a particularly appealing option on the free agent market.