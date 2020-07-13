The Tigers released Godley on Monday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Even with the statuses of Michael Fulmer (elbow) and Daniel Norris (illness) uncertain heading into the season opener, Godley didn't garner any serious consideration for a rotation spot during summer camp. With 81 career MLB starts under his belt, Godley becomes one of the more experienced rotation arms on the open market, but expect interest in the 30-year-old to be relatively muted. Since posting a 3.37 ERA for the Diamondbacks in 2017, Godley has struggled mightily the past two seasons, compiling a 5.16 ERA and 11.0 K:BB over 270.1 innings.