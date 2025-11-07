Zack Thompson: To become FA
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thompson (lat) cleared waivers and elected free agency Thursday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Thompson missed the entire 2025 season with a left lat strain he suffered in March. He endured several setbacks during his recovery. Having turned 28 in October, the left-hander will look to get a fresh start elsewhere.
