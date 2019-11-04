Zack Wheeler: Extended qualifying offer

Wheeler received a $17.8 million qualifying offer from the Mets on Monday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

The 29-year-old is an appealing option in free agency this offseason, so he is expected to decline the offer and hit the open market. Wheeler recorded a 3.96 ERA with a 195:50 K:BB over 195.1 innings last season.

More News
Our Latest Stories