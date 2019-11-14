Zack Wheeler: Turns down qualifying offer

Wheeler rejected his qualifying offer from the Mets on Thursday, making him a free agent, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Despite entering a free agent pool that includes other starting pitchers like Gerrit Cole and Stephen Strasburg, Wheeler is expected to have an appealing market of his own. The right-hander posted a 1.26 WHIP with a career-high 195 strikeouts in 2019. The Mets will be able to receive draft-pick compensation if Wheeler signs elsewhere, but that isn't expected to have a significant impact on his value.